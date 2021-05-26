© Instagram / us film





Obituary: Monte Hellman, US film director who worked with Jack Nicholson and 'The Mitchells Vs. The Machines' Has Been Netflix's Top US Film For 9 Days In A Row





Obituary: Monte Hellman, US film director who worked with Jack Nicholson and 'The Mitchells Vs. The Machines' Has Been Netflix's Top US Film For 9 Days In A Row

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

'The Mitchells Vs. The Machines' Has Been Netflix's Top US Film For 9 Days In A Row and Obituary: Monte Hellman, US film director who worked with Jack Nicholson

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines: Live updates.

Batch cooking: Salsa verde recipe and 7 ways to use it for a week of dinners.

Face coverings, social distancing still required for fully vaccinated patients and staff in dental office.

Brooke Davies '21 and Daniel Oyolu '21 awarded the 2021 Andrew L. Kaufman Pro Bono Service Award.

Denver Broncos: Pros and cons of Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater.

Healthy Gut and Healthy Heart, AB Nexus Funds Second Round of Grants.

The Tomorrow War trailer, release date, cast and latest news.

Sports and Events Arena to Open in 2022.

Ida Quamina and Courtney Mungovan Recognized by Consulting Magazine as 2021 Women Leaders in Technology.

Waterfall safety: Updated program launches in Transylvania County.

How Blue Jays’ Manoah took accountability and realized big-league dreams.

Why GameStop And AMC Entertainment Are Trading Higher Today.