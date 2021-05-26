© Instagram / danny boyle





Sex Pistols in court over song use in Danny Boyle series and Without John Lydon, Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols series will be an anti-punk woke wash





Without John Lydon, Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols series will be an anti-punk woke wash and Sex Pistols in court over song use in Danny Boyle series

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

West End will become bustling entertainment and green space district, new plan says.

Abowitz and Malin: Backpack full of empty promises.

2021 NFC East Team Futures.

San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and prediction.

Mayor Fulop and JC Housing Authority Maximize FCC Program to Bridge Digital Divide.

Top 10 Stock Picks of Barry Ritholtz and Josh Brown.

Trevor Lawrence opens up on Tim Tebow, Urban Meyer and if his hair will survive rookie hazing.

Holy Family holding spring plant and bake sale Saturday at St. Ann Church.

Denver Public Schools to give update on superintendent search.

On side hustles (please don't, it's for your own good).

Wizards single-game tickets on sale for Round One.

Three arrested on manslaughter charges over fatal Italy cable car accident :: WRAL.com.