© Instagram / final destination 2





Shocking viral video of a wooden log stuck in a windscreen is giving people ‘Final Destination 2’ flashbacks and Why Final Destination 2's Freeway Scene Is One Of Horror's All-Time Best





Shocking viral video of a wooden log stuck in a windscreen is giving people ‘Final Destination 2’ flashbacks and Why Final Destination 2's Freeway Scene Is One Of Horror's All-Time Best

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Why Final Destination 2's Freeway Scene Is One Of Horror's All-Time Best and Shocking viral video of a wooden log stuck in a windscreen is giving people ‘Final Destination 2’ flashbacks

At George Floyd memorial service, Episcopalians remember lives lost and recommit to 'stand against the tide'.

These are the Marion County and City male and female athletes of the year.

9 Best Places to Buy Kids Glasses Online 2021.

TCEQ and Vulcan Construction Materials file appeal in bid to overturn ruling against air-quality permit for Comal County quarry.

Afghanistan Agrees To Drop All Tax Claims Against US And NATO Contractors.

Can’t find tent stakes or a fishing lure you wanted? Here’s why there’s a shortage of outdoors items for sale.

2022 Volkswagen Taos Plays Big Among Subcompact SUVs.

Teofimo Lopez: I'll fight Josh Taylor, but not in Britain.

Temasek-backed Flywire valued at $3.4 bln in U.S. market debut.

COVID-19: UK reports more than 3,000 new cases and another nine deaths in latest 24-hour period.

Manchester United vs Villarreal LIVE team news for Europa League Final plus Harry Maguire latest.