© Instagram / happy death day 2





Spoilers! How the 'Happy Death Day 2U' end-credits scene sets up a threequel and Universal Pulls ‘Happy Death Day 2U’ Release in Parkland, Florida as It Coincides With Shooting Anniversary





Spoilers! How the 'Happy Death Day 2U' end-credits scene sets up a threequel and Universal Pulls ‘Happy Death Day 2U’ Release in Parkland, Florida as It Coincides With Shooting Anniversary

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Universal Pulls ‘Happy Death Day 2U’ Release in Parkland, Florida as It Coincides With Shooting Anniversary and Spoilers! How the 'Happy Death Day 2U' end-credits scene sets up a threequel

Child sexual abuse: how parents can spot warning signs and talk to their kids about abuse.

Pete Correll, longtime Georgia business leader and philanthropist, dies at 80.

Boardman man accused of making lewd calls to phone used by 9-year-old girl.

Broncos Place 13 On Athlon Preseason All-MAC Team.

Jeff Bezos says will pass baton to new Amazon CEO on July 5.

Airport to vote on Vineyard Wind heli hangar.

30 Baseball players from the SouthCoast to watch this season.

Parade is on, but why no street fair?

Jeff Bezos will step down as Amazon CEO on July 5th.

Japan has assured U.S. it will keep in contact on Olympics.

Helena College bridge program helps students focus on their future by looking at our past.

‘I Just Love The Game’: Ovechkin, Caps Reflect On Legacy.