© Instagram / Julie Andrews





Carol Burnett & Julie Andrews: The Two Stars Share a Sweet, Funny Friendship and The time 13-year-old Julie Andrews sang the national anthem for the King and Queen





Carol Burnett & Julie Andrews: The Two Stars Share a Sweet, Funny Friendship and The time 13-year-old Julie Andrews sang the national anthem for the King and Queen

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

The time 13-year-old Julie Andrews sang the national anthem for the King and Queen and Carol Burnett & Julie Andrews: The Two Stars Share a Sweet, Funny Friendship

Former Bills and Buccaneers linebacker Eugene Marve dies at 60.

Union County Offers Free Scrap Metal Recycling on Thursday, June 3 and Saturday, June 19 – County of Union, New Jersey.

Eyewitness to fatal Leesburg helicopter crash: 'It was devastating'.

Jay And Beau Taking A Hike To Spotlight Mental Health.

Screening Eagle Leads the Way for Preventative Inspections and Maintenance of the Built Environment.

DarkSide will be back, as Russia, China, Iran create 'safe havens' for hackers: Feds.

Quincy Township supervisor stole $150k in commonwealth and taxpayer money.

International Seaways and Diamond S Shipping Announce Expiration of HSR Waiting Period.

Microsoft teases Starfield reveal at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in June.

Department of Health Updates Nursing Home Data Reporting Order to Support Facilities, Improve COVID-19 Data Integrity.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund, Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Each Announce the Final Results of Tender Offer.