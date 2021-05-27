© Instagram / role models





Role models: Family, teachers still tops and Young orangutans have sex-specific role models





Young orangutans have sex-specific role models and Role models: Family, teachers still tops

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Wesdome Announces Positive Pre-Feasibility Study and Restart Decision for the Kiena Mine in Val d.

Here's how Dallas convenience stores must beef up security to deter crime.

Beware of porch pirates, as people return to work and begin to travel again.

Chris Noth to appear in HBO Max's 'Sex and the City' reboot.

Sentry Tournament of Champions announces record $526,760 raised for charity at 2021 event.

U.S. judge nixes Bayer's $2 bln plan for 'closure' of Roundup litigation.

Remembering the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, a critical point of the Korean War.

Nolan and Snyder Discussed ‘Dark Knight’ Movie Universe, but ‘Rises’ Ending Made It ‘Difficult’.

Lightbridge Corporation Announces Postponement of Annual.

Fruit Farmers Focus on Frost in the Forecast.

Jeff Bezos to officially step down as Amazon CEO on July 5.

Ford investing billions in bet on electric vehicles.