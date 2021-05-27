© Instagram / nigerian movies





Hauwa Allahbura’s Debut Movie ‘The Eve’ joins Exclusive List of Nigerian movies on Netflix from October 12th and Amazon Prime Video begins acquiring Nollywood content: Top Nigerian movies revealed





Amazon Prime Video begins acquiring Nollywood content: Top Nigerian movies revealed and Hauwa Allahbura’s Debut Movie ‘The Eve’ joins Exclusive List of Nigerian movies on Netflix from October 12th

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

‘They’re shooting everybody.’ 911 calls from mass shooting show fear and chaos.

Track and field: Hall-Dale boys, Monmouth girls take MVC North titles.

Boat sinks in Nigeria; more than 100 missing and feared dead.

Power struggle: Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick again at odds over who’s in charge in Texas.

House approves bill aimed at expanding school mental health clinics.

Oregon lawmakers close loophole used for underage purchases of nicotine vapes.

Pandemic contributing to rise in eating disorders for both teens and adults, experts say.

Suspect under arrest for allegedly shooting BB gun at cars on Southern California freeway.

Pentagon Press Secretary Conducts On-Camera Press Briefing > US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE > Transcript.

Crypto Billionaire Explains How To Get Best ROI On Life.

U.S. Justice Department starts probe on Archegos collapse.

Grand Forks Growth Fund to do more diligence on tech startup, before giving loan.