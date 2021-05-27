© Instagram / dawn of the planet of the apes





Movie Review: 'Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes' and USA TODAY Apes inherit Earth in 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes'





Movie Review: 'Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes' and USA TODAY Apes inherit Earth in 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes'

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

USA TODAY Apes inherit Earth in 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' and Movie Review: 'Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes'

Oklahoma Sooners Football: The topic of tampering in college football.

Milk and Cookies: Helio Castroneves does his best impersonation of...Helio.

Cybersecurity and Smart Manufacturing.

Opinion: MLB must do more than suspend pitching coach accused of sexual harassment.

Gunman Kills 8 People at San Jose Rail Yard.

Blassingame splits time on the track and diamond for St. Charles West.

Child in critical condition after a hit and run accident.

Utah County Commission pushes back budget discussion, again.

'The Handmaid's Tale' Recap: Season 4, Episode 7 — 'Home'.

Louisiana to host America's Competitiveness Exchange.

100 Years of the Trail-Gazette: Graduations through the years.

The Great Move: Wayne Gretzky will be part of Turner’s NHL studio.