© Instagram / top movies





Awards Leaderboard: Top Movies of 2020 – Rotten Tomatoes and 12 Best Spanish-Language Movies on Netflix — Top Movies in Spanish to Stream Now





12 Best Spanish-Language Movies on Netflix — Top Movies in Spanish to Stream Now and Awards Leaderboard: Top Movies of 2020 – Rotten Tomatoes

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Comparing the Responses to COVID-19 in Israel, Canada and Japan.

What to watch in this week's Mid-Illini girls track and field meet.

Shoaf Sets ND Record And Advances To NCAA Championships.

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0: Good pitching, sacrifice hits, and a winning streak started.

Ben Simmons, Sixers Crush Wizards To Grab 2-0 Series Lead.

JoJo Siwa Ditches Her Signature Bow and Lets Her Hair Down While Celebrating in Birthday Bouncy House.

Victoria's lockdown restrictions: masks, gatherings, school closures, reasons to leave home and more.

Thursday Covid Update: 3,323 cases and 47 deaths.

Loyalist College students trying to bridge gap between international students and community.

Update on the latest sports.

COLLEGE GOLF: Wranglers put four on WJCAC team.

NDSU Men's Track & Field Advances Three to NCAA Championships on Opening Day at West Prelims.