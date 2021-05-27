© Instagram / flashdance





‘Love Story,’ ‘Fatal Attraction,’ ‘Parallax View,’ ‘Italian Job,’ ‘Flashdance’ TV Shows a Go at Paramount+ and A Reboot of 1983 Movie ‘Flashdance’ Is in the Works





A Reboot of 1983 Movie ‘Flashdance’ Is in the Works and ‘Love Story,’ ‘Fatal Attraction,’ ‘Parallax View,’ ‘Italian Job,’ ‘Flashdance’ TV Shows a Go at Paramount+

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

«Just Shut Up and Buy»: But Hype-Stocks & Cryptos Crashed.

Augmentt Engage optimizes SaaS management and SaaS security for MSPs.

Pedestrian hit and killed in Anderson County, coroner says.

Quake info: Light mag. 4.1 earthquake.

Gerber man arrested on suspicion of sex abuse of a minors.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera testifies on Day 6 of his trial for the murder of Mollie Tibbetts.

Anchorage police seek public's help to determine who put swastika stickers on buildings.

Semi flipped on US-195 on-ramp may take hours to clear, driver has minor injuries.

Fire damages garage on Houston County home, no injuries.

Statewide ban on homeless encampments could impact homeless in Abilene.

UAMS offering $200 for medical study on meth, the deadliest drug in Arkansas.

New Details On Barn Fire Near Milton Road.