© Instagram / almost christmas





Calgary musician Lisette Xavier talks about her new song 'Almost Christmas' and 5 Almost Christmas Films to Watch This Festive Season





Calgary musician Lisette Xavier talks about her new song 'Almost Christmas' and 5 Almost Christmas Films to Watch This Festive Season

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

5 Almost Christmas Films to Watch This Festive Season and Calgary musician Lisette Xavier talks about her new song 'Almost Christmas'

Town of Unicoi and ABCS hosting British car show Saturday.

Froma Harrop: Law and order should not be political.

Oil slips on possible return of Iranian supply as nuclear talks progress.

University boys tennis foils Woodbridge’s strategy to reach CIF-SS Open Division final.

3 officers shot in Flower Mound while responding to call about suicidal person, police say.

Fire Spreads To Two Homes In Roseland, One Man Injured.

Syracuse Mets blow early lead, fall to Rochester 7-4.

Astros slug 3 homers to end skid with 5-2 win over Dodgers.

Parents enrolling children in summer camps with academic focus to make up for lost time.

Colorado Bill To Fund Early Childhood Education Advances Out Of Committee.

Real Monarchs Fall 2-0 to Austin Bold FC.

Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million winners announced: Who won $1 million vaccine lottery?