© Instagram / brave movie





This brave movie shot entirely on an iPhone shows a raw side of LA and Brave movie has number one box office debut





Brave movie has number one box office debut and This brave movie shot entirely on an iPhone shows a raw side of LA

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Nationals’ suspended game features Joe Ross, a streaker and an oddly long delay.

He gave the Morris Museum art, sound and motion. Now he's moving on.

Inaugural East Campus Discovery Days and Farmer's Market kicks off June 12.

TV tonight: Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard are still chaotic parents.

Caffeine can boost energy and mood but does not fight sleep deprivation.

After Noel Clarke: can the UK film and TV industry bring an end to on-set bullying?

Eve Pitts: the Church of England's first Black female vicar – and one of its fiercest critics.

Kaprielian Tosses 7 Scoreless Innings, A’s Beat Mariners 6-3.

Deep-rooted racism, discrimination permeate US military.

Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week.

Costa Mesa murals draw national spotlight as city is named top destination for outdoor art.

It's a Wage Shortage – Not a Labor Shortage – and It Disproportionately Affects Women and Persons of Color.