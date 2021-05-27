© Instagram / dancer in the dark





“Dancer in the Dark” at 20: A haunting swan song that’s complicated to love and Dancer In The Dark won big at the best Cannes of all time





Dancer In The Dark won big at the best Cannes of all time and «Dancer in the Dark» at 20: A haunting swan song that’s complicated to love

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

From World War II to Harvard: the Nisei Soldier who served and taught America.

The best things to do in Philly this weekend and next week.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Also Exit Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

Case 1: KEYNOTE-355 Trial Design and Considerations.

The Scotsman Sessions #244: Dawn Sievewright and John McLarnon.

Global talent will decide 'all-English' Champions League final.

Seoul's balancing act between Beijing and Washington set to remain.

Qorvo® Recognized by Samsung for Best Quality in Mobile.

FIRA International reviews future of inspection and repair business.

Woman killed in Sault Ste. Marie hit-and-run: police say.

Calaxy Creates The Creators’ Galaxy On Blockchain.

Germany, Norway flip switch on $2.4B undersea energy link.