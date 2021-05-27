© Instagram / aftershock





Aftershock Festival, headlined by Metallica, officially sold out and Aftershock Festival 2021 in Sacramento: Metallica, The Original Misfits announced as headliners





Aftershock Festival 2021 in Sacramento: Metallica, The Original Misfits announced as headliners and Aftershock Festival, headlined by Metallica, officially sold out

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

They're pessimistic and annoyed in Las Vegas as Game 7 approaches.

S&P/TSX composite up in early trading as energy and base metals rise.

Thousands respond to Community Safety and Well-Being Plan survey.

Southern Miss buries Hilltoppers on C-USA's graveyard shift.

Governor Stitt Statement on SB 131.

USA Today scrubs 'male' from teen's op-ed on competing against transgender athletes.

'Completely baseless': Centre dismisses New York Times' report on India's Covid-19 toll.

More than 100 pounds of cocaine-like substance wash up on Texas beaches.

First vaccine lottery winners announced in Ohio.

Walt Disney World Announces Disney Heroes vs Villains Virtual Pin Event on December 4.

WATCH NOW: Firefighters, jail staff work on jail doors after lock malfunctions.

COVID-19: N.B. residents urged to go on a staycation again, claim up to $1k in expenses.