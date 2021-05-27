© Instagram / art and craft





18th Annual Texas Masters of Fine Art and Craft and Batiks straddling art and craft





Batiks straddling art and craft and 18th Annual Texas Masters of Fine Art and Craft

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Coda’s Shishir Mehrotra and Madrona’s S. Somasegar to talk taking on Google on Extra Crunch Live.

Tobacco Road Farm rhubarb.

Lawyer: Release of bodycam footage showing deadly arrest of Ronald Greene a 'game changer'; family plans rally.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise of SH1FT3R Speeds Onto Console and PC This Year.

Scaroni gives update on stadium project and explains why ‘reasons’ for Super League ‘are still there’.

Live updates: Biden heading to Cleveland to deliver speech on economy as infrastructure talks continue.

Georgia teen dies in crash on way to taking her finals.

Bill Belichick: Patriots 'have a lot of things we've got to work on' at QB between now and Week 1.

Wisconsin Assembly hearing set on panel's first police bills.

Gov. Ricketts Announces «Stop 30 x 30» Town Hall in Norfolk on June 3rd.

Moped rider in custody after leading State Police on wrong-way chase on North Shore highways.