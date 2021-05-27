© Instagram / blue ruin





It's suspense as well as dark humor that Blue Ruin borrows from the Coens and Edelstein: Blue Ruin Is More Artful and Evocative Than Any Recent Revenge Picture, But It's Still Drivel





It's suspense as well as dark humor that Blue Ruin borrows from the Coens and Edelstein: Blue Ruin Is More Artful and Evocative Than Any Recent Revenge Picture, But It's Still Drivel

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Edelstein: Blue Ruin Is More Artful and Evocative Than Any Recent Revenge Picture, But It's Still Drivel and It's suspense as well as dark humor that Blue Ruin borrows from the Coens

Thales and Atos Create European Champion in Big Data and AI for Defense.

A Minute With: Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner on «Kominsky» reunion.

Give kale a chance -- or fall in love all over again -- with these 7 recipe ideas.

OSF announces July return of in-person shows and weekly concerts.

Testimony as Delivered by Secretary Granholm Before the House Committee on Space, Science, and Technology.

Allen residents can make toys for their cats and dogs with free kits from the library this summer.

EPA Considering Expanded TSCA CDR And TRI Reporting Requirements, Environmental Justice Analyses.

Ohio State announces kickoff times for Minnesota, Tulsa and Maryland.

Fish Creek Pond campground and a hike up Crane Mountain.

Maryland Board of Ed names Mohammed Choudhury as incoming state superintendent.

Solvang Has Plenty of Charm—and an Exciting New Restaurant.

New Podcast Episode: Pipeline Infrastructure, Cyberattacks, and the Economic Impact.