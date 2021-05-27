© Instagram / bowfinger





'Bowfinger': Steve Martin Wanted Keanu Reeves Instead of Eddie Murphy and Steve Martin and a double dose of Eddie Murphy make Bowfinger lovable





'Bowfinger': Steve Martin Wanted Keanu Reeves Instead of Eddie Murphy and Steve Martin and a double dose of Eddie Murphy make Bowfinger lovable

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Steve Martin and a double dose of Eddie Murphy make Bowfinger lovable and 'Bowfinger': Steve Martin Wanted Keanu Reeves Instead of Eddie Murphy

Cheplak named SLC Athlete, Newcomer and Track Perf. of Year.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite are cheaper takes on Samsung's 2020 tablets.

Erin Napier Instagram Helen and Cousin Church Walk.

Theme announced for 2021 Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs.

Best Chatterbait: Best Bass Fishing Lures.

Letter: Re: the May 27. article «Fox, Rialto, Congress and AVA pencil in live shows as pandemic threat wanes».

Bacterium causing rabbit fever remains virulent for months in cold water.

Prime Gaming to offer Telltale's Batman and in-game items during June.

Gus vs the Godfather: Have Gould and V’landys really fallen out?

U.N. launches investigation into whether Israel, Hamas committed crimes.

Northern Michigan wildfire continues to burn on third day, now 78% contained.

Changeable Weather Puts Damper On HVs Memorial Day Weekend.