© Instagram / lion king 2





The Lion King 2 Will Be a Live-Action Prequel and “Lion King 2” Is Trending on Twitter All of a Sudden





«Lion King 2» Is Trending on Twitter All of a Sudden and The Lion King 2 Will Be a Live-Action Prequel

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

BlackRock and Vanguard Played Key Roles in Exxon's Shareholder Proxy Vote.

Concerts return to San Antonio: These shows are coming in 2021 and beyond.

Trail Blazers Support Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics Throughout Portland With Trail Blazers Prizes and 2021-2...

‘We made it.’ Manatee students and parents celebrate the end of a pandemic school year.

Reopening: Outdoor events, cinemas and more from June 7.

Victory focuses on ensuring every police officer meets state's high expectations.

GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden.

State health officials: avoid foam on Michigan waterbodies this summer.

Entrapment reported in crash on State Route 7.

‘Rotting corpse in my driveway’: 911 call sheds light on dismembered body at NC home.

Seattle's COVID relief money to focus on direct aid, housing.

Large fire destroys 2 buildings on Peaks Island, officials say.