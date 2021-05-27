© Instagram / barely lethal





Review: In ‘Barely Lethal,’ a Secret Agent Finds High School Highly Perilous and Teen Action-Comedy ‘Barely Lethal’ Wins Appeal to Overturn R Rating





Teen Action-Comedy ‘Barely Lethal’ Wins Appeal to Overturn R Rating and Review: In ‘Barely Lethal,’ a Secret Agent Finds High School Highly Perilous

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryota Murata to fight Dec. 28 in Tokyo.

WellBeing and 4 Hands Brewing Co. Collaborate on Non-Alcoholic IPA.

Exclusive: Mavs and Hardaway Jr.: ‘Mutual Interest’ in Long-Term Contract.

U.S. chip subsidy effort faces pushback over China issues.

Quincy police, bagpipes make Memorial Day special for nursing home residents.

European Tour: Porsche European Open changes date and length due to Covid travel restrictions.

«I still don't think he gets it»: Families and carers speak as Matt Hancock defends 'shielding' of care homes.

White Sox rename lounge after manager Tony La Russa, replacing name of longtime concession worker.

Wrestling announcer Tony Schiavone reflects on being the voice of your childhood.

Oley Township man wanted on drug charges in Berks.

Gator Tales 269: Ben Shelton on Center Stage, Roundtable Chat.

Las Vegas Bowl to be held at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 30.