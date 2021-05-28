© Instagram / cagney and lacey





'Cagney and Lacey': CBS casts 'Grey's Anatomy' star Sarah Drew, 'SVU' alum Michelle Hurd in pilot and ‘Magnum P.I.’ & ‘Cagney And Lacey’ Reboots, Cop Drama ‘Chiefs’ Get CBS Pilot Orders





'Cagney and Lacey': CBS casts 'Grey's Anatomy' star Sarah Drew, 'SVU' alum Michelle Hurd in pilot and ‘Magnum P.I.’ & ‘Cagney And Lacey’ Reboots, Cop Drama ‘Chiefs’ Get CBS Pilot Orders

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

‘Magnum P.I.’ & ‘Cagney And Lacey’ Reboots, Cop Drama ‘Chiefs’ Get CBS Pilot Orders and 'Cagney and Lacey': CBS casts 'Grey's Anatomy' star Sarah Drew, 'SVU' alum Michelle Hurd in pilot

USDA Provides Food Safety Tips to Grilling Pros and Beginners.

South Carolina buyers and sellers seeing sustained surge in ammo demand.

Greenpoint Community Demands Changes To McGuinness Boulevard After Beloved Teacher Is Killed In Hit-And-Run.

How Bernard Coleman runs diversity and employee engagement at Gusto.

Single-Hit TP53 Associated With Prolonged OS and PFS Vs Multi-Hit TP53 in Ibrutinib-Treated CLL.

House arrest, supervision for woman who torched grandfather's Hanover home.

Judge grants Maxine Waters’ bid for attorneys’ fees from political foe.

Commissioner of Higher Ed: Montana University System had 'most successful' session.

Friends: The Reunion offers up six especially memorable moments.

Chicago White Sox: Good bullpen help is on the way.

Senate panel grills Biden’s ATF nominee on gun control.

Match Preview: Upstart Sporting to host rivals Houston in full house on Saturday.