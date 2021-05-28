© Instagram / halloween 1978





Billy vs Michael: Comparing the Killers of Black Christmas 1974 and Halloween 1978 and 10 Secrets From The Set Of John Carpenter's Halloween 1978





Billy vs Michael: Comparing the Killers of Black Christmas 1974 and Halloween 1978 and 10 Secrets From The Set Of John Carpenter's Halloween 1978

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

10 Secrets From The Set Of John Carpenter's Halloween 1978 and Billy vs Michael: Comparing the Killers of Black Christmas 1974 and Halloween 1978

New ‘Forever’ horse honoring Lauren Landavazo, Makayla Smith mounted, represents love and strength.

Tracking COVID-19 in Alaska: 45 cases and no deaths reported Thursday.

Elk birthing and antler season has arrived.

Oak Lawn Dallas bar Alexandre's plots expansion with food and patio.

VINCE NEIL Sings LED ZEPPELIN's 'Rock And Roll' With SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE In Orlando (Video).

GOP Donor, Investor, Philanthropist Foster Friess Dies at 81.

Public invited to provide comment on City's proposed FY 2022 budget.

Columbus Public Works says relief on the way for trash delay.

The Impact on Other Lives.

Jordan Adams, NOSA sprint drivers embark on challenging 2021 racing schedule.