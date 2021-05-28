© Instagram / man on fire





Ashtabula deputies arrest woman accused of setting man on fire: I-TEAM and Police arrest man, 45, on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly setting homeless man on fire





Police arrest man, 45, on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly setting homeless man on fire and Ashtabula deputies arrest woman accused of setting man on fire: I-TEAM

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Get to know Arkansas, UA's 'grip-it-and-rip-it' opponent in NCAA softball Super Regional.

O'Mara denounces Democrats' planned end-of-session parole reform: Charges pro-criminal mentality endangers public safety.

ND Veterans Cemetery to host Memorial Day ceremony in-person and online.

CapeFLYER train service between Boston and Hyannis stopping in Wareham returns Friday.

U.S. prosecutors investigating whether Ukrainians interfered in 2020 election -NY Times.

Peraza Leads Mets Over Rockies For Twin-Bill Sweep.

Fiery box truck crash closes Northeast Turnpike Extension for hours between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits.

Energy Insights.

Utah launches 'Summer Safely' campaign ahead of 100 deadliest days on roads.

Ninacloak About to Offer Handsome Discounts on Trendy Women's Dresses.

US condemns violent security crackdown on Iraqi protesters.