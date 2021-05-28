© Instagram / gran torino





'Gran Torino' star Bee Vang criticizes film's racial slurs, 'mainstreamed anti-Asian racism' and I starred in 'Gran Torino' with Clint Eastwood. Here's what it taught me about racism.





'Gran Torino' star Bee Vang criticizes film's racial slurs, 'mainstreamed anti-Asian racism' and I starred in 'Gran Torino' with Clint Eastwood. Here's what it taught me about racism.

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

I starred in 'Gran Torino' with Clint Eastwood. Here's what it taught me about racism. and 'Gran Torino' star Bee Vang criticizes film's racial slurs, 'mainstreamed anti-Asian racism'

Local vaccinations -- and new COVID-19 cases -- both decline.

Baseball: Results, links and featured coverage for Thursday, May 27.

Calls growing louder for Louisiana troopers in Ronald Greene's arrest to be fired, charged.

Drinking and driving — or even boating — don’t mix, MADD says.

Free concerts to take place in Asbury Park Fridays and Sundays through the summer.

Groundbreaking held for 'Boardwalk' project in Garden City.

Returns On Capital At Hong Kong and China Gas (HKG:3) Have Stalled.

Paul Ryan criticizes Trump’s hold on GOP, but not by name.

Navigating Bear Markets: Evaluating EDGE Rushers.

Late on Property Taxes? You Have Until July 1 to Get Current or Face More Penalties.

Forests brace for heavy use on holiday.

Accident claims the life of a Leitchfield man on the Western Kentucky Parkway.