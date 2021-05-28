© Instagram / popcorn movies





All the films being shown at Popcorn Movies in Ardleigh and The Best Popcorn Movies of 2018





The Best Popcorn Movies of 2018 and All the films being shown at Popcorn Movies in Ardleigh

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Reds vs. Nationals.

Businesses and individuals celebrated for community involvement at Chamber awards event.

A Real Spoiler Alert: It's Probably Going To Rain A Lot This Memorial Day Weekend.

With thin staff and others working double shifts, state hospital calls for National Guard help.

Legendary Manga Artist Kentaro Miura, Creator Of 'Berserk,' Has Died.

Jamie Kah: The «horsey girl» who shuns fast cars and groovy haircuts.

Caltrans wraps $3.6M culvert replacement on PCH in Laguna Beach.

Kim Kardashian, North & Saint Test Positive for COVID-19 as KUWTK Captures Their Battle.

UPDATE: HCSO to close downtown jail on June 1 as part of consolidation with Silverdale Detention Center.

Manoah overwhelms Yankees in debut, a 2-0 Blue Jays’ win.

One year on, Dixon wants Indy 500 redemption.

Manawatū pupils take on best in robotics world.