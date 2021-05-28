© Instagram / rush hour 4





No 'Rush'…Yet: Chris Tucker says he and Jackie Chan are still figuring out 'Rush Hour 4' and Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker Spark ‘Rush Hour 4’ Buzz With Reunion Photo Tease





No 'Rush'…Yet: Chris Tucker says he and Jackie Chan are still figuring out 'Rush Hour 4' and Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker Spark ‘Rush Hour 4’ Buzz With Reunion Photo Tease

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker Spark ‘Rush Hour 4’ Buzz With Reunion Photo Tease and No 'Rush'…Yet: Chris Tucker says he and Jackie Chan are still figuring out 'Rush Hour 4'

Franklin, Johnson and Gram Advance to NCAA Finals Thursday.

Iowa City Groups want COVID relief for immigrants and low-wage workers.

MACC detains former Prasarana chairman Tajuddin on charges of power abuse.

Global supply of COVAX hit due to coronavirus crisis in India, USAID tells lawmakers.

Hundreds gather to honor the nine victims in VTA mass shooting.

4-H Trouble Shooters preparing for trip to National Championship (Photos).

Franklin, Johnson and Gram Advance to NCAA Finals Thursday.

China's Stonewalling Pushed Biden to Reveal Latest Intel Probe of COVID Origins.

Hawks expecting to shoot better at home in Game 3 vs. Knicks.

Nick Saban does PSA to help get bone marrow donors.

Lakers To Play First Playoff Game At Staples Center Since 2013.

Dominic Foppoli's spending on liquor in question as state officials review campaign finance complaint.