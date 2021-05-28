© Instagram / cruel intentions





Selma Blair cheekily reenacts Cruel Intentions kiss with cardboard cutout of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar re-create ‘Cruel Intentions’ kiss for 2020





Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar re-create ‘Cruel Intentions’ kiss for 2020 and Selma Blair cheekily reenacts Cruel Intentions kiss with cardboard cutout of Sarah Michelle Gellar

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Jimmy Lai and Other Hong Kong Activists Are Sentenced Over Oct. 1 Protest.

Fed Up With Roaring Engines And Drag Racing On NYC Streets, 3 Lawmakers Propose Stiffer Punishments For Offenders.

What is a gap year? And should grads take one?

MLB roundup: Brewers edge Padres in 10th inning.

Development and validation of early warning score systems for COVID‐19 patients.

Leak: the Sony WF-1000XM4 will have better ANC, LDAC support and longer battery life.

Antibody treatments broadened.

Local Bands Set For A Busy Weekend.

India's blue-chip Nifty 50 hits record high ahead of crucial tax meeting.

ON THIS DAY: May 28, 1870, Monongahela Incline opens.

Dwyane Wade's strong statement on fan incident with Ja Morant's family.