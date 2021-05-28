© Instagram / dogville





Ari Aster Praises Lars von Trier, Calls ‘Midsommar’ His Own Version of ‘Dogville’ and Revisiting Hours: ‘Dogville’ and Our Great American Nightmare





Revisiting Hours: ‘Dogville’ and Our Great American Nightmare and Ari Aster Praises Lars von Trier, Calls ‘Midsommar’ His Own Version of ‘Dogville’

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Santiago girls basketball playing hard, playing together and winning big.

Food Allergen Testing Market to hit USD 1,264.3 Million by.

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, May 28.

Verbum Ultimum: A Cry for Help.

Untapped solar and wind potential in Swiss mountains.

Manchester United news and transfers LIVE Rashford and De Gea latest plus Sancho to Man Utd news.

Sony launches motion-sensing music effects controller on Indiegogo.

China lashes out at EU-Japan statement as G7 raise pressure on Beijing.

SC to hear on Monday plea seeking cancellation of Class XII exams amid COVID-19.

Media center for CPC centenary celebrations to open on June 26.

Yvonne Fong on Curating Art at Simon Lee Gallery and Vernissage Style.