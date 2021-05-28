© Instagram / chinese movie





Chinese movie theatres enjoy blockbuster start to year and Chinese movie 'The Eight Hundred' overtakes 'Bad Boys for Life' as highest-grossing movie of 2020





Chinese movie theatres enjoy blockbuster start to year and Chinese movie 'The Eight Hundred' overtakes 'Bad Boys for Life' as highest-grossing movie of 2020

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Chinese movie 'The Eight Hundred' overtakes 'Bad Boys for Life' as highest-grossing movie of 2020 and Chinese movie theatres enjoy blockbuster start to year

Europe's ports will need $7.9 billion of investment to support offshore wind expansion, report says.

Russia will allow European flights to and from Moscow to bypass Belarus.

John Boston.

Beverly Smith Obituary (2021).

Your guide to COVID reopenings: what you can do — and when — in each province.

Japan to consider sharing COVID-19 vaccines amid calls to help Taiwan.

Poland opens restaurants and sports facilities – The First News.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S: The Reunion.

Public safety and smart cities: How assistive AI will help.

Arsenal news and transfers live: First two summer deals completed, Xhaka update, Saliba decision.

Batley and Spen by-election: George Galloway to stand.

Suns spiral in Game 3 as LeBron James’ return to form leads Lakers.