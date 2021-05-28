© Instagram / james franco movies





Seth Rogen and James Franco Movies: Ranked from Worst to Best and James Franco movies: 15 greatest films, ranked worst to best, include ‘127 Hours,’ ‘The Disaster Artist,’ ‘Milk’





James Franco movies: 15 greatest films, ranked worst to best, include ‘127 Hours,’ ‘The Disaster Artist,’ ‘Milk’ and Seth Rogen and James Franco Movies: Ranked from Worst to Best

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Exeter School District Presents $55573 In Scholarships And Awards To 75 Students.

Now Playing at Theaters: Anxiety, Paranoia and Sometimes Elation.

'Anyone can be a nature nerd': Mother and daughter take to YouTube to educate Carroll County community about wildlife.

Off the map: Worcester native and her husband fight to save COVID-ravaged village in India.

Katie's Wings Aviation honors life and legacy of owner's wife.

NBA star James Donaldson stands tall and bares all in run for Seattle mayor.

Stryde bike review: Brand and products.

New in Paperback: ‘Love in the Blitz’ and ‘Sunny Days’.

Dow Jones Futures Rise On Salesforce Earnings; GE, GM Lead Seven New Buys In Hide-And-Seek Stock Market Rally.

Microsoft says SolarWinds hackers have struck again at the US and other countries.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's gambling fine, Super League clings to life, PSG-KLABU and more under-the-radar stories.

A stroll through Reading's Charles Evans Cemetery reveals history and heroism.