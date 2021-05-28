© Instagram / clay pigeons





Shooting at clay pigeons offers a different kind of hunting and Deca shares vibrant new single "Clay Pigeons" [Video]





Shooting at clay pigeons offers a different kind of hunting and Deca shares vibrant new single «Clay Pigeons» [Video]

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Deca shares vibrant new single «Clay Pigeons» [Video] and Shooting at clay pigeons offers a different kind of hunting

Between Norway and Sweden, two countries proud of their freedom of movement, a closed border separates families.

Mets and Braves, short-handed NL East rivals, start series.

Stretch, strengthen and de-stress this summer.

New product showcase 2021: Airly slashes GGE with Oat Clouds, Lovenature Organic rolls out new retail line and Baldor launches veggie-forward culinary snacks.

PitchBook Streamlines Client Workflows with Addition of Earnings Call Transcripts on Public Company Profiles.

Isolated strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and evening.

Kremlin says problems with some Europe-Russia flights purely 'technical'.

Immobel and Allianz conclude sales agreement for Commerce 46 building.

German parliament to clear way for women quota on some company boards.

Live Coronavirus latest news: Ireland reopens to EU travellers but keeps doors shut to Britons.

429 Tickets Handed Out – Including 280 for Aggressive Driving and Speeding – During RNC's Road Safety Week.

New Prenger Center director familiar with needs of local youth.