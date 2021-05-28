© Instagram / clear and present danger





Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse is a clear and present danger to Michael B. Jordan’s career and ‘Clear and Present Danger’: THR’s 1994 Review





‘Clear and Present Danger’: THR’s 1994 Review and Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse is a clear and present danger to Michael B. Jordan’s career

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Tulsa Race Massacre, 100 years later: Why it happened and why it's still relevant today.

After Kim and his family were infected with COVID-19, the production of «Keeping Up with the Kardashians» was finished.Celebrity.

Short cuts: Alpine resorts open for skiing and Alaskan cruising gets a boost.

Meet the Barbie doll staging feminist protests at museums and art galleries.

Cillian Murphy on Helen McCrory, his new horror film, and his first big break in Cork.

Capital Calls: German fashion IPO is surprisingly reasonable.

Devin Haney: Teofimo Lopez can say what he wants.

Sorry Brussels! EU warned Switzerland could ditch 120 trade agreements and follow UK lead.

Quebec restaurant patios to reopen as curfew lifts and backyard gatherings permitted.

Groundbreaking, courageous: Triumph for Stuff's journalism at Voyager Media Awards.

MPs make formal BBC complaint over 'astounding and completely unacceptable' Hillsborough broadcast.

French President Macron arrives in SA to talk vaccines, trade and Mozambique insurgency.