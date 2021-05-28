© Instagram / copland





Classical home listening: Param Vir, Prokofiev, Copland and Poulenc and Copland and Williams and the Philharmonic





Copland and Williams and the Philharmonic and Classical home listening: Param Vir, Prokofiev, Copland and Poulenc

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Cruella movie's ending, mid-credits: Are the 101 Dalmatians inbred? And other questions.

Why Executives Should Weigh The Pros And Cons Before Paying Workers To Get Covid Shots.

Can a dermatologist help with psoriasis?

Check out the rankings and pairings as KHSAA district softball tournaments get under way.

Albendazole Market Report 2021-2026: Rising Prevalence of Worm Infestations Rural and Underdeveloped Areas Driving Growth.

Post-Election Audits Are Normal. What’s Happening In Arizona Is Anything But.

South African albino elephant beats odds to thrive among herd.

LOCKED ON AUBURN: The future for Auburn’s quarterbacks.

CESL, GEDA partner to install solar home lighting in rural households in Goa.

RTE's Ryan Tubridy says farewell as he takes break from show and confirms replacement.

Total shareholders back strategy, including on climate, CEO says.

At Naval Academy Graduation, Harris to Focus on Strengthening a ‘Fragile’ World.