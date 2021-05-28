© Instagram / deepwater horizon





Jimmy Harrell, Deepwater Horizon Rig Supervisor, Dies at 65 and Jimmy Harrell, drilling boss on ill-fated Deepwater Horizon oil rig, dies at 65





Jimmy Harrell, drilling boss on ill-fated Deepwater Horizon oil rig, dies at 65 and Jimmy Harrell, Deepwater Horizon Rig Supervisor, Dies at 65

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

14 Memorial Day Sales on Smart Home Tech (2021): Robot Vacs, Roku, and More.

New Biosensor Technology Makes Coronavirus Testing Quick and Easy.

We're TotalEnergies: French oil major gets a green rebrand.

Zai Lab Announces First Patient Treated in China in the.

Infrastructure overhaul should focus more on safety, advocates say.

Weirsdale couple on motorcycle killed in head-on collision.

Behind the Mic: NHL on TNT Signs Wayne Gretzky for Studio Analysis; NBC Sports Rolls Out Massive List for Coverage of Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Lane to close on IA 12, Riverside Blvd starting June 1.

Daily Bullets (May 28): Cowboys' Kickoff Times Released, Pokes Take on Mountaineers in OKC.

Sage Steele To Host Up Close Revival On ESPN+.

JX Nippon Mining ups mid-term profit forecast on higher copper prices.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update is keeping a close eye on cheating coaches.