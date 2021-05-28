© Instagram / diamonds are forever





Diamonds Are Forever and Pandora says laboratory-made diamonds are forever





Pandora says laboratory-made diamonds are forever and Diamonds Are Forever

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Blackouts And Megadroughts – Decarbonization Without A Good Plan Just Makes Them Worse.

FAO in Bangladesh and Japan provides homestead vegetable kits to vulnerable people in Haor wetland communities.

How a trip home helped Marc Pingris arrive at his decision to retire.

Friday Forecast: Temps in low 50s with cloudy, rainy and windy conditions.

Torian Pro Day One Recap.

Battlefield 6 reveal trailer just fully leaked — and it's available to watch right now.

Sports quiz of the week: French Open, Josh Taylor and Champions League.

Want a piece of Crystal Bridge Conservatory history? Saturday sale is your chance.

Scientists say they've figured out why AstraZeneca and J&J's vaccines can cause rare, unusual blood clots.

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Trump.

Czechs to fully reopen restaurants, bars, admit some foreign tourists.

'Always tough to choose between Ravindra Jadeja and us': Kuldeep Yadav on why 'Kul-Cha' don't play together much.