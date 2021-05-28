© Instagram / dog pound





Dog Pound Pet of the Week and Missing Great Pyrenees dogs at Highland County Dog Pound





Missing Great Pyrenees dogs at Highland County Dog Pound and Dog Pound Pet of the Week

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Denver will let grass grow longer, pick up trash less often in city’s parks this summer.

Chicago police announce first-degree murder charge for Henry Taylor, accused of setting woman on fire in South Deering.

Ban on flavored tobacco products causes more teens to switch to cigarettes, study finds.

Russia Is Working On A New Stealth Fighter It Probably Can’t Afford.

‘Kay’s fudge’: Late Utah grandmother’s recipe engraved on tombstone, goes viral.

GoviEx Announces Drill Program on Mutanga Project, Zambia.

Stay Hungry: Farmers markets, summer smoothies and more in this week's Tri-State food news.

Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler on I-10 early Friday.

Trooper Hovis on holiday travel.

Rockies Insider: Early-season scouting report on notable prospects in Double-A Hartford, Triple-A Albuquerque.

Gov. orders flags to half staff on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.