© Instagram / mommy dearest





Salman Khan shares a picture of his mommy dearest on Mother’s Day and Mother's Day 2021: 5 last-minute DIY gift ideas for your mommy dearest





Salman Khan shares a picture of his mommy dearest on Mother’s Day and Mother's Day 2021: 5 last-minute DIY gift ideas for your mommy dearest

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Mother's Day 2021: 5 last-minute DIY gift ideas for your mommy dearest and Salman Khan shares a picture of his mommy dearest on Mother’s Day

Live updates: Biden to tout progress fighting the coronavirus in Va.; White House to formally release budget.

Bucks, Lakers and Nuggets Win Game 3s, and Clippers Are Wretched.

‘Lion’ & ‘On The Rocks’ Business Affairs Exec Launches Consultancy E/S Collab.

Belgium on course to open up on June 9 as COVID hospitalizations fall.

Hip to be square: Anne Boleyn’s neckline inspires catwalks.

WATCH LIVE: Aiden Fucci, teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey, to appear in court at 9 a.m.

Mom of rare identical quads reflects on sons’ 1st year amid a pandemic.

Indianapolis 500 pole sitter Scott Dixon on elusive second win.

High school seniors reflect on challenging school year.

Black gold blues: Climate wins signal sea change for Big Oil.

Why F1 ban on wind tunnels won't help budget cap.