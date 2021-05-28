© Instagram / far from the madding crowd





FAR FROM THE MADDING CROWD’s Boldwood: A 19th Century Incel? and Far from the Madding Crowd (2015)





Far from the Madding Crowd (2015) and FAR FROM THE MADDING CROWD’s Boldwood: A 19th Century Incel?

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Nearly three years after Hurricane Florence, New Bern’s repair work, preparation for next storm continues.

Live updates: Biden to tout progress fighting the coronavirus in Va.; White House to formally release budget.

Critically Acclaimed Pop-Up Dame Debuts Ambitious Seafood Restaurant in Greenwich Village.

Wine o'clock: Portugal's wine cellars hope for better days as soccer fans arrive.

Judge orders no bond for Aiden Fucci, 14, on first-degree murder charge in Tristyn Bailey case.

Former St. Louis County Jail officers indicted for attacks on inmates.

Live updates: Biden to tout progress fighting the coronavirus in Va.; White House to formally release budget.

Senate vote on Jan. 6 panel expected amid GOP opposition.

Kiffin, Ole Miss Leaders Visiting Fans on BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip.

Consumer Sentiment in U.S. Deteriorates on Inflation Concerns.

Bid on a Becky Hammon autographed tee-shirt and help the S.A. Food Bank.