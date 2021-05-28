© Instagram / freaky friday





'Freaky Friday' opens Friday and NOW: The Lerner Theatre welcomes back live entertainment with Freaky Friday!





'Freaky Friday' opens Friday and NOW: The Lerner Theatre welcomes back live entertainment with Freaky Friday!

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

NOW: The Lerner Theatre welcomes back live entertainment with Freaky Friday! and 'Freaky Friday' opens Friday

Watch live: Naval Academy Class of 2021 graduation and commissioning ceremony, VP Kamala Harris’ speech.

Naval Academy Class of 2021 graduation live coverage: Commissioning complete and distribution of diplomas underway.

Brazilian wildcat miners attack police and burn indigenous homes in Amazon.

Metro Board Suspended 710 Freeway Widening, Approved: Budget, Fareless, and Bus Rapid Transit.

Long Island rape: Woman assaulted and raped in Suffolk County; suspect sought.

Soto and Sunesson Earn College Soccer News All-American Honors.

Senate R&D bill to counter China shelved by GOP opposition.

Research reveals most accurate tool for predicting AKI, death in patients with COVID-19.

Public input critical to Institute of Texan Cultures' next 50 years.

Paul Ryan Criticizes Trump in All but Name: 'Yes-Men and Flatterers Flocking to Mar-a-Lago'.

Curtis High School NJROTC honors fallen heroes who served their country.

How Anchorage high school yearbooks documented a pandemic year.