© Instagram / heartbreak ridge





'Heartbreak Ridge' is more than a movie for Korean War veteran and Clint Eastwood Still Loves His Role as Gunny Highway in ‘Heartbreak Ridge’





'Heartbreak Ridge' is more than a movie for Korean War veteran and Clint Eastwood Still Loves His Role as Gunny Highway in ‘Heartbreak Ridge’

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Clint Eastwood Still Loves His Role as Gunny Highway in ‘Heartbreak Ridge’ and 'Heartbreak Ridge' is more than a movie for Korean War veteran

Quebec Woman Arrested, Charged With Selling And Smuggling Wildlife Skulls.

The 19 best 'Friends' outfits from Rachel, Monica, Phoebe and more.

HSD announces expanded access to opioid addiction medication treatment providers.

Fans can watch — and play — soccer at NYC bar the Ground.

Investment firm seeks proposals for mix of apartments, offices and retail on Riva Road.

U.S. oil and gas leasing review to be released in 'early summer' -official.

Three veterinary students selected for USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Foreign Service Veterinary Fellowship.

Bullying, mismanagement, and missed diagnoses: Talkeetna, Willow clinics' CEO fired after testimony from former employees.

Tracking a Dry and Cool Memorial Day Weekend.

DOC NIST Privacy Framework's Framework and Core.

Climate Change for Landmen and Lawyers – Part 5.