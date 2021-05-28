© Instagram / hoop dreams





Basketball camp in Boston offers hoop dreams for Muslim girls: 'Muslim girls can hoop, too' and Mark Ulriksen’s “Hoop Dreams in New York”





Basketball camp in Boston offers hoop dreams for Muslim girls: 'Muslim girls can hoop, too' and Mark Ulriksen’s «Hoop Dreams in New York»

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Mark Ulriksen’s «Hoop Dreams in New York» and Basketball camp in Boston offers hoop dreams for Muslim girls: 'Muslim girls can hoop, too'

Michigan Theater Foundation will provide virtual and in-theater series for Pride Month.

6 Signs Your Diversity and Inclusion Program Needs an Overhaul.

Swastika stickers found plastered on Anchorage gay bar and Jewish museum.

Managing Employees During Covid and Beyond: Tessa Brown and Mechelle Roberthon Share Human Resource Expertise with Humor and Grace.

The Latest: CDC loosens mask guidance for summer campers.

Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny and Rita discover Sharon's evil plot.

Swastika stickers found plastered on Anchorage gay bar and Jewish museum.

Bucks chase sweep of Heat on 4-game NBA playoff Saturday.

Baer Memorial Swimming Pool to open on Memorial Day – Times News Online.

U.S. natgas futures rise to one-week high on warmer outlook.

This May Be the Tech-iest Sunscreen on the Market.

Huawei P50 teased with latest invite for the HarmonyOS event on June 2.