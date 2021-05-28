© Instagram / kung fury





‘Kung Fury 2’ Director on Landing Arnold Schwarzenegger and Michael Fassbender for Follow-Up Film and Arnold Schwarzenegger Joins ‘Kung Fury’ Feature Film (Exclusive)





Arnold Schwarzenegger Joins ‘Kung Fury’ Feature Film (Exclusive) and ‘Kung Fury 2’ Director on Landing Arnold Schwarzenegger and Michael Fassbender for Follow-Up Film

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Steakhouse’s Oddly Specific Dress Code and $100 Per Person Minimum Riles Critics.

Letang: «Me, Geno and Sid Want to Finish as Penguins».

Buhler schools look to Maize High School for examples of solar energy success.

CDC Reports Rare Breakthrough COVID Cases Among Fully Vaccinated.

New Map Reveals X-Ray-Emitting Threads and Plume-Like Structures near Milky Way's Center.

Man in custody after woman assaulted and threatened with knife in west Dublin.

Kosovo buys first coronavirus vaccines as it speeds up rollout.

Retired FBI Agent Conned Granbury Woman on ‘Secret Probation' Out of $800,000: Indictment.

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day.

22-year-old man, horse killed in crash on US-17 in DeSoto County.

‘We will see which team comes out on top’: Jon Cooper previews upcoming series against Hurricanes.

Pair of rebellious moose snarl traffic on busy Washington freeway, officials say.