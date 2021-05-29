© Instagram / twilight saga





Dusk falls on the Twilight saga and Facts and trivia shared from first four (of five) films in Twilight saga





Facts and trivia shared from first four (of five) films in Twilight saga and Dusk falls on the Twilight saga

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Trae Young With And-One Over Knicks' Derrick Rose.

'Remember and Rise' event postponed, other events to go on as planned to commemorate Tulsa Race Massacre.

Track and field: Leavitt sweeps KVAC small-medium school championships.

After a career in aerospace, Langston Johnson pivoted to the arts -- and he’s still pivoting.

Keith Davis Jr. charged with attempted murder over prison stabbing last year; state’s attorney decides to prosecute.

Inter Miami's MLS punishment: Heavy fines and new violations.

Stocks are Rallying on Good Earnings News, but Storm Clouds Loom.

Photos: Memorial Day weekend in America.

Stocks are Rallying on Good Earnings News, but Storm Clouds Loom.

LAPD in pursuit of suspected DUI driver in Hollywood area.

NHS calls for ban on toy neodymium magnets amid child safety fears.