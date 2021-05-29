© Instagram / dora the explorer movie





New Dora the Explorer Movie Trailer Teases Danny Trejo as Boots and Jeffrey Wahlberg to Play Diego in Dora the Explorer Movie





Jeffrey Wahlberg to Play Diego in Dora the Explorer Movie and New Dora the Explorer Movie Trailer Teases Danny Trejo as Boots

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Bill 96 and proposed reforms to the Charter of the French language in Québec.

First 'GoVAX' stop on the Governor's summer tour, drinks and COVID shots.

Altgeld Gardens commercial building designed by Keck & Keck needs love — or a new owner.

Rest assured, Avalanche and Bruins relish long gap between series.

New WA guidance doubles the occupancy percentages for outdoor graduations and events.

First 'GoVAX' stop on the Governor's summer tour, drinks and COVID shots.

Coronavirus cases in Massachusetts increase by 253 as state prepares for full reopening.

Maine delegation to lobby for extra ship removed from budget.

Chicago White Sox unveil new 'Southside' jerseys.

Inslee announces update to agriculture requirements.

Map shows which counties are home to the highest number of excessive drinkers in the United States.