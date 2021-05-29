© Instagram / 2015 movies





Hollywood Sexism Continues: Women Had Just One Third of Speaking Roles in 2015 Movies, Study Shows and 2015 Movies Starring Women: Pitch Perfect 2, Fifty Shades of Grey





2015 Movies Starring Women: Pitch Perfect 2, Fifty Shades of Grey and Hollywood Sexism Continues: Women Had Just One Third of Speaking Roles in 2015 Movies, Study Shows

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

«Banged-up» LCCC Women's Soccer aims to be «Wyoming Tough» and prove people wrong at NJCAA Division I Soccer Tournament.

Madelia edges MCW in regular-season softball finale.

Seymour woman turns 103.

'Women would disappear and no one said anything': Breaking the silence on mother and baby homes.

Coconut Water, Ice Vests And Separate Bubbles For Resuming Pakistan Super League.

Hibs' Daniel Mackay reveals Ryan Christie and Kevin Nisbet role models to follow on path to success for club and country.

Monty Panesar names his India XI for WTC final against New Zealand; picks both Ashwin, Jadeja in team, explains why.

WTC final: Watch out for Kyle Jamieson, Rishabh Pant and BJ Watling, says Michael Vaughan.

Is Muslim Brotherhood using Clubhouse app to mobilize Egyptian support?

Hong Kong organisers loses appeal to hold Tiananmen vigil.

Blair Oaks girls aiming high ahead of Class 3 state championships.