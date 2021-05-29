© Instagram / attack the block





"Attack The Block 2" Is In Development, 10 Years After The Release Of The First Film and John Boyega to Return as Moses in ‘Attack the Block 2’





«Attack The Block 2» Is In Development, 10 Years After The Release Of The First Film and John Boyega to Return as Moses in ‘Attack the Block 2’

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

John Boyega to Return as Moses in ‘Attack the Block 2’ and «Attack The Block 2» Is In Development, 10 Years After The Release Of The First Film

Covid News: C.D.C. Loosens Mask Guidance for Most Outdoor Activities at Summer Camps.

NBA Playoffs winners, losers: Jayson Tatum joins elite 50-point company; Julius Randle's nightmare continues.

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum nets 50 in Celtics' victory.

Building an RV park: We are overwhelmed! And an invite for you...

Charles Schwab Challenge: Jordan Spieth moves one ahead as Phil Mickelson misses cut at Colonial.

Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Cranks walk-off home run.

Covid News: C.D.C. Loosens Mask Guidance for Most Outdoor Activities at Summer Camps.

Virus fails to deter hundreds of climbers on Mount Everest.

Many sold on Starbrick sale.