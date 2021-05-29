© Instagram / john carter 2





Sequel Bits: Joss Whedon Wants to Go Smaller With 'The Avengers 2', Plus: 'Beverly Hills Ninja 2', 'John Carter 2', 'Halloween 3D', '[REC]3 Genesis' – /Film and Taylor Kitsch Says He Won't Do 'John Carter 2' Unless Andrew Stanton Directs – /Film





Sequel Bits: Joss Whedon Wants to Go Smaller With 'The Avengers 2', Plus: 'Beverly Hills Ninja 2', 'John Carter 2', 'Halloween 3D', '[REC]3 Genesis' – /Film and Taylor Kitsch Says He Won't Do 'John Carter 2' Unless Andrew Stanton Directs – /Film

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Taylor Kitsch Says He Won't Do 'John Carter 2' Unless Andrew Stanton Directs – /Film and Sequel Bits: Joss Whedon Wants to Go Smaller With 'The Avengers 2', Plus: 'Beverly Hills Ninja 2', 'John Carter 2', 'Halloween 3D', '[REC]3 Genesis' – /Film

Commemorating a decade of community resilience.

Flights v flamingos: can Barcelona wildlife reserve survive airport expansion?

Court-ordered review of Fulton County 2020 absentee ballots on hold.

Pirates Conclude Season With 4-2 Loss To Xavier.

Pacioretty's return, Janmark's hat trick power Golden Knights to Game 7 victory over Wild.

IRS seeks organizations to host tax help.

‘Too Painful To Endure Once Again’: Prosecutors Won’t Retry Death Penalty For Convicted Killer Scott Peterson.

Pep Guardiola says Man City 'Will Have To Suffer' In Their Champions League Final Against Chelsea.

Arizona Wildcats baseball falls at home to Dixie State but still clinches outright Pac-12 title.

Supermajority of county clerks oppose federal changes to election laws.