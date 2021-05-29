© Instagram / brian de palma





Brian De Palma: 5 Ways Scarface Is Better Than Carrie (& 5 Why Carrie Is Better) and The moment Quentin Tarantino met his hero Brian De Palma to talk about violence





Brian De Palma: 5 Ways Scarface Is Better Than Carrie (& 5 Why Carrie Is Better) and The moment Quentin Tarantino met his hero Brian De Palma to talk about violence

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

The moment Quentin Tarantino met his hero Brian De Palma to talk about violence and Brian De Palma: 5 Ways Scarface Is Better Than Carrie (& 5 Why Carrie Is Better)

Chillicothe and Ross County public records: Common Pleas Court.

Courts: Lancaster man sentenced to 12 years in prison on several drug charges.

China, Philippines swap protests over Manila-occupied island.

Wedding Story: Cheryl Lynn Campbell and Oran Bryant Garrett.

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: May 29th and 30th, 2021.

Maine Compass: The problem of recycling in one small town in Maine.

Ida Whitaker Obituary (2021).

MASTERSON ONLINE: State can do better.

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Oakleaf, 60th.

James Daniel Kemp, DC.

Belarusians increasingly cornered after European Union cuts air links.

Dayton Arcade has residents for first time since 1978.