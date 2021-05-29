© Instagram / appleseeds





St. Francisville siblings Myla and Tallan are the 'Johnny Appleseeds' of the Felicianas and Johnny Appleseeds wanted to help plant Urban Farm orchard





St. Francisville siblings Myla and Tallan are the 'Johnny Appleseeds' of the Felicianas and Johnny Appleseeds wanted to help plant Urban Farm orchard

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Johnny Appleseeds wanted to help plant Urban Farm orchard and St. Francisville siblings Myla and Tallan are the 'Johnny Appleseeds' of the Felicianas

The world is woke to Western posturing and global white privilege.

Senior global bankers may now skip Hong Kong’s Covid-19 quarantine.

Today’s the day Gov. Charlie Baker’s order to lift COVID restrictions takes effect: Here’s what it means.

Investigation: ATF rarely issues harsh gun dealer penalties in Vermont.

It's not Vax-A-Million, but Huckleberry House $500 lottery rewards vaccinated staffers.

'Unthinkable' discovery in Canada as remains of 215 children found buried near residential school.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro episode 8: Release date and time confirmed on Crunchyroll!

OnePlus Nord CE 5G reportedly coming with 64MP camera and Snapdragon 750G.

Equities trying to maintain the altitude, and how!

US drawing up Belarus sanctions after Ryanair plane diversion.

Kourtney Kardsahian gives Addison Rae million-dollar advice on paparazzis.