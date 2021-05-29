© Instagram / bend it like beckham





Bend It Like Beckham Star Parminder Nagra Rejected From TV Show As They ‘Already Had An Indian Person’ and 16 things you probably didn't know about 'Bend It Like Beckham'





Bend It Like Beckham Star Parminder Nagra Rejected From TV Show As They ‘Already Had An Indian Person’ and 16 things you probably didn't know about 'Bend It Like Beckham'

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

16 things you probably didn't know about 'Bend It Like Beckham' and Bend It Like Beckham Star Parminder Nagra Rejected From TV Show As They ‘Already Had An Indian Person’

Bonuses proposed for deputies and other county employees.

Fire department submits plans for new station.

IMPD investigating deadly hit and run on south side.

Homelessness dilemma: Helping people vs. quality of life.

What Pep Guardiola, City and Tom Rogic have said about Celtic candidate Ange Postecoglou.

IMPD investigating deadly hit and run on south side.

You're Ohio State's On-Campus Head Of Recruiting. Where Do You Take A Five-Star For Breakfast?

Saina Nehwal, K Srikanth Miss Out On Olympic Qualification: Here's Why They Won't Be A Part.

STATE POLICE TO ENFORCE 'ZERO TOLERANCE' POLICY FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.

3 Dividend Stocks Built to Last a Market Crash.

Five-sub rule: IFAB agrees to extend rule until December 2022.