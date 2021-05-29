Dawsonville recognizes employee of the month, service awards for longtime employees and Ron Specker named May Employee of the Month
© Instagram / employee of the month

Dawsonville recognizes employee of the month, service awards for longtime employees and Ron Specker named May Employee of the Month


By: Andrew Garcia
2021-05-29 16:35:20

Ron Specker named May Employee of the Month and Dawsonville recognizes employee of the month, service awards for longtime employees

Subscribe NOW: Our Youtube Channel

Last News:

Viewpoint: The causes of port congestion — and tactics to improve efficiency.

Residents, Fennville brewery join campaign to improve Pier Cove Park.

Braves vs Mets Odds and Picks – Anderson vs Walker (May 29).

Corona LIVE: Children orphaned by Covid to be supported under ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme; to get free education, health insurance.

Food Drive Helps Shelter.

A Major Study on How Sperm Move Has Been Retracted.

Texans can buy beer, wine at 10 a.m. on Sunday, starting in September.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah seeks feedback on a nickname.

Lunch on the Square is back this week; what you need to know.

Teachers Say Laws Banning Critical Race Theory Are Putting A Chill On Their Lessons.

ISP offers hands-on camp this summer.

Man dead after shooting on Keys Street in Anderson, coroner confirms.

  TOP